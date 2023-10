VRWorks Audio SDK 1.0.1 Release Notes

NVIDIA has released the new VRWorks Audio SDK V1.0.1 with important bug fixes. The SDK has been posted at https://developer.nvidia.com/vrworks/vrworks-audio.

Release Highlights:

Bug-fixes for memory utilization issues.

Updated sample applications for VS2015 and VS2017.

Please reach out to us at vraudio-support@nvidia.com for any questions or feedback.