VRWorks Graphics SDK V3.1

NVIDIA has released the new VRWorks Graphics SDK V3.1 for application and headset developers along with the NVIDIA display driver 418.91

The driver is available for download at: https://www.nvidia.com/download/index.aspx and the SDK has been posted at https://developer.nvidia.com/vrworks

Release highlights:

Added a new VRS OGL sample gl_shading_rate_image_msaa to demonstrate the usage of VRS with MSAA for better image quality

Updated OGL and Vulkan VRS samples to demonstrate eye-tracking through mouse pointer tracking and performing foveation around it

General stability improvements and documentation updates

Please reach out to us at vrsupport@nvidia.com for any questions or feedback.

Other Resources