VRWorks 2.6 Graphics SDK Release

NVIDIA has released the new VRWorks SDK V2.6 for application and headset developers along with the NVIDIA display drivers 397.31(Windows) & 396.18(Linux).

The drivers are available for download at: https://www.nvidia.com/download/index.aspx and the SDK has been posted at https://developer.nvidia.com/vrworks.

Release Highlights

Added sample application ‘dx11_smp_assist’ to demonstrate the new feature SMP Assist. SMP Assist driver extension provides an easier alternative for integrating MRS and LMS into an application by offloading much of application side integration into NVIDIA graphics driver. This results in much simpler application integration for MRS & LMS. NVIDIA SMP Assist APIs are supported for DirectX 11 applications and require Release 396 family of drivers or later. Please refer to NVIDIA SMP Assist Programming guide for details.

Updated Vulkan Multi-projection and VR SLI samples to use the ratified VK_KHR_multiview and VK_KHR_device_group extensions replacing the deprecated extensions VK_KHX_*. Updated samples now require Vulkan 1.1 runtime included with Release 396 family of drivers or later.

Important bug fixes and documentation updates.

SMP Assist DevBlog Get details about SMP Assist in our DevBlog.

Please reach out to us at vrsupport@nvidia.com for any questions or feedback.