VRWorks 2.5 Graphics SDK Release

NVIDIA has released the new VRWorks SDK V2.5 for application and headset developers along with the NVIDIA display drivers 387.92(Windows) & 387.12(Linux/Beta).

The drivers are available for download at: https://www.nvidia.com/download/index.aspx and the SDK has been posted at https://developer.nvidia.com/vrworks.

Release Highlights

Updated Vulkan Interop (interop_vk) sample to use the ratified VK_KHR_external_memory* and VK_KHR_external_semaphore* extensions replacing the deprecated extensions VK_KHX_*.

Updated the Vulkan Runtime to 1.0.61.0.

Other sample specific bug fixes.

Please reach out to us at vrsupport@nvidia.com for any questions or feedback.