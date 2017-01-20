VR FUNHOUSE MOD CONTEST

NVIDIA is excited to announce the VR Funhouse Mod Contest. We’re officially calling on the Mod community, developers, and VR Enthusiasts alike to submit their VR Funhouse mods for a chance to win some great prizes including cash and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards.

VR Funhouse is built on top of Unreal Engine from Epic Games and uses an array of cutting edge technology that developers can exploit through the editor and blueprints, making it easy to create new experiences using hair, destruction, fluids and smoke in VR. VR Funhouse also uses NVIDIA VRWorks technology like Multi-Res Shading for great performance.

How To Enter:

Download the VR Funhouse Mod Kit and create a Mod that best meets the judging criteria described below Upload your Mod, along with a screen shot or video to the VR Funhouse Steam Workshop Page Once uploaded to Steam Workshop, submit your entry using the official entry form

Contest submission deadline is January 20, 2017.

Judging

A panel of VR industry experts from NVIDIA will select the top 3 entries. Entries will be selected based on the following criteria

Originality and Creativity : The mod can be a modified level, new carnival game, or a completely new gameplay experience - it’s up to you!

: The mod can be a modified level, new carnival game, or a completely new gameplay experience - it’s up to you! Entertainment Value : or “how fun is it to play”

: or “how fun is it to play” Innovation: How well the mod shows off NVIDIA Technologies (e.g VRWorks, FleX, Flow, Destruction, Turbulence, HairWorks, etc.)

Please note that we’re looking for family friendly, original content. All content must be owned or licensed by the content creator.

Three overall winners will be chosen and will receive the following prizes:

1st Place : $2500 and one NVIDIA TITAN X Graphics Card

: $2500 and one NVIDIA TITAN X Graphics Card 2nd Place : $1500 and one GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card

: $1500 and one GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card 3rd Place: $500 and one GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card

Getting Started

To get started download the VR Funhouse Mod Kit, check out the modding docs, and watch some helpful tutorial videos.

Download the VR Funhouse Mod Kit

Check out the detailed Documentation

Watch the tutorial Videos

Check out the existing Mods on Steam Workshop

We can’t wait to see what you come up with. We’ll see you all in the VR Funhouse!

Terms and Conditions apply.