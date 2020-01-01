BERT-Large and Training performance with TensorFlow on a single node 8x V100 (16GB) & A100 (40GB). Mixed Precision. Batch size for BERT: 3 (V100), 24 (A100)

BERT-Large leverages mixed precision arithmetic and Tensor Cores on Volta V100 and Ampere A100 GPUs for faster training times while maintaining target accuracy.

ResNet50 v1.5 for Image Processing

This model is trained with mixed precision using Tensor Cores on Volta, Turing and NVIDIA Ampere GPU architectures for faster training.

ResNet 50 performance with TensorFlow on single-node 8x V100 (16GB) and A100 (40 GB). Mixed Precision. Batch size for ResNet50: 26