NVIDIA Riva for Developers NVIDIA® Riva is a GPU-accelerated library for building fully customizable, real-time multilingual speech and translation pipelines. Combined with NVIDIA Nemotron™ speech models, Riva delivers automatic speech recognition (ASR), text-to-speech (TTS), and neural machine translation (NMT) and is deployable in all clouds, in data centers, at the edge, or in embedded devices. As speech becomes the primary interface for AI agents, Riva enables organizations to integrate intuitive, voice-first AI agents that understand and respond naturally in multiple languages.

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How NVIDIA Riva Works

Speech and translation AI microservices convert spoken words into text (speech recognition), written language into spoken words (speech synthesis), and spoken or written words from one language to another (translation). Pretrained AI models are trained on vast datasets and can be fine-tuned on custom datasets to accelerate the development of domain-specific models. Fully containerized, these microservices are optimized for real-time performance and offline high throughput on premises or in the cloud, and can quickly scale to hundreds and thousands of parallel streams.



Quick-Start Guide

Get step-by-step instructions for deploying pretrained models and how to interact with them.

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Learn to Add Voice to Your Apps

Learn how to add real-time speech recognition, translation, and natural-sounding text-to-speech to your applications using NVIDIA NIM™ for production-ready voice experiences.

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Read how to build a voice-powered AI agent that combines the NVIDIA Nemotron streaming ASR model with multimodal retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), safety guardrails, and long-context reasoning.

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Video Demo

Learn how to build a voice-enabled AI agent that integrates an NVIDIA Nemotron ultra-low-latency streaming model for real-time automatic speech recognition.

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Ways to Get Started With NVIDIA Riva Use the right tools and technologies to build and deploy fully customizable, multilingual speech and translation AI applications. Try Experience Riva through a UI-based portal for exploring and prototyping with NVIDIA-managed endpoints, available for free through nvidia.build.com.

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NVIDIA Riva Learning Library

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Ethical AI

NVIDIA’s platforms and application frameworks enable developers to build a wide array of AI applications. Always consider potential algorithmic bias when choosing or creating the models being deployed. Work with the model’s developer to ensure that it meets the requirements for the relevant industry and use case; that the necessary instruction and documentation are provided to understand error rates, confidence intervals, and results; and that the model is being used under the conditions and in the manner intended.

