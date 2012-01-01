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NVIDIA Nsight JupyterLab Extension

The NVIDIA Nsight JupyterLab extension provides access to Nsight tools directly from Jupyter Notebooks. Users can profile notebook cells with Nsight Systems or Nsight Compute. Profiling output is displayed in the notebook and profiler UIs can be used to analyze the collected results without leaving JupyterLab.

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See the Nsight JupyterLab Extension in Action

Nsight Systems profiling with the Nsight JupyterLab extension

Key Features

Easily Profile JupyterLab Cells

Toolbar menus and buttons automatically launch Nsight Systems or Nsight Compute profilers on selected cells. Profiler text output is displayed directly in the profiled cell output area.

Nsight Profiler GUI Integration

Profiler results can be viewed in a fully-featured Nsight tool GUI without leaving JupyterLab. Visualize bottlenecks and performance issues including built-in expert analysis.

Magic Command Profiling

Control profiling within notebook cells using convenient magic commands. These are available in any Jupyter client, not just JupyterLab.

Get Started With the Nsight JupyterLab Extension

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pip install jupyterlab-nvidia-nsight

View Nsight JupyterLab Extension on PyPI

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Get started with Nsight Tools JupyterLab Extension today

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