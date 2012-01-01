NVIDIA Nsight JupyterLab Extension
The NVIDIA Nsight JupyterLab extension provides access to Nsight tools directly from Jupyter Notebooks. Users can profile notebook cells with Nsight Systems or Nsight Compute. Profiling output is displayed in the notebook and profiler UIs can be used to analyze the collected results without leaving JupyterLab.
See the Nsight JupyterLab Extension in Action
Nsight Systems profiling with the Nsight JupyterLab extension
Key Features
Easily Profile JupyterLab Cells
Toolbar menus and buttons automatically launch Nsight Systems or Nsight Compute profilers on selected cells. Profiler text output is displayed directly in the profiled cell output area.
Nsight Profiler GUI Integration
Profiler results can be viewed in a fully-featured Nsight tool GUI without leaving JupyterLab. Visualize bottlenecks and performance issues including built-in expert analysis.
Magic Command Profiling
Control profiling within notebook cells using convenient magic commands. These are available in any Jupyter client, not just JupyterLab.
Get Started With the Nsight JupyterLab Extension
Download From PyPI
pip install jupyterlab-nvidia-nsightView Nsight JupyterLab Extension on PyPI
More Resources
Get started with Nsight Tools JupyterLab Extension today