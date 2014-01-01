Realize Your Vision: World's First Embedded Supercomputer

The Tegra® K1 CUDA® Vision Challenge

The NVIDIA® Jetson TK1 DevKit is a full-featured platform designed to unleash GPU computing power for embedded applications.

Based on the same Kepler computing core that is powering some of the world’s fastest supercomputers, the Jetson TK1 DevKit is built around the revolutionary Tegra K1 SoC to maximize performance of embedded applications.

Of approximately 400 submissions, we had to choose only

50 winners.

From Apple to Honda, robots to restaurants, and Ph.D.s to high school sophomores, the Jetson TK1 offers limitless possibilities in mobile visual computing.

We can’t wait to hear how these projects proceed. We’ll be collecting results as early as September with final results expected to be announced on Nov. 28, 2014.

Five of the most innovative results will be featured at the 2015 GPU Technology Conference!

Top 50