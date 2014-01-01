Realize Your Vision: World's First Embedded Supercomputer
The Tegra® K1 CUDA® Vision Challenge
The NVIDIA® Jetson TK1 DevKit is a full-featured platform designed to unleash GPU computing power for embedded applications.
Based on the same Kepler computing core that is powering some of the world’s fastest supercomputers, the Jetson TK1 DevKit is built around the revolutionary Tegra K1 SoC to maximize performance of embedded applications.
Of approximately 400 submissions, we had to choose only
50 winners.
From Apple to Honda, robots to restaurants, and Ph.D.s to high school sophomores, the Jetson TK1 offers limitless possibilities in mobile visual computing.
We can’t wait to hear how these projects proceed. We’ll be collecting results as early as September with final results expected to be announced on Nov. 28, 2014.
Five of the most innovative results will be featured at the 2015 GPU Technology Conference!
Top 50
|Name
|Company/Institution
|Billy Wu
|University of Illinois at Chicago
|Heechul Yun
|University of Kansas
|Kumar Kartikeya
|RetailNext, Inc.
|Marcel Isler
|TerraMajic
|Joe Churchwell
|San Diego State University
|Jonathan Hurst
|Hurst Design
|Vincent Spinella-Mamo
|MamoTIP, LLC
|Victor Ng-Thow-Hing
|Honda Research Institute USA
|Anson Biggs
|Hub Grill and Bar
|Douglas Berry
|Individual
|Tyler Weaver
|Colorado School of Mines
|Natalia Frumkin
|Spartan Robotics
|Ali Pouryazdanpanah Kermani
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas
|Benson Ma
|Apple Inc.
|Silvio Rabello
|Nanometrics Inc.
|D iZhao
|Ohio State University
|Aaron Halstead
|Self
|Dan Mathis
|FutureBots
|Michael Foley
|Georgia Tech
|Michael Choi
|University of Iowa
|David Cofer
|NeuroRobotic Technologies, LLC
|Thomas Clark
|SeaLark Software, LLC
|Nagasrikanth Kallakuri
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Tim Field
|Abound Labs
|Alexei Ivanov
|Verbumware Inc.
|Wai Yung
|Johnson and Wales University
|Robert Mullins
|Tennessee Tech University
|Abhinav Dasari
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Michael Quinn
|This will be a personal/hobby project
|Ethan Engels
|CDI Engineering
|Austin Briggle
|ITT Technical institute
|Dan Robinson
|Burnage Hall Inc.
|Harrison Kinsley
|Sentdex
|James Hutchinson
|Skyhighatry Designs
|Stewart Whitman
|Self-Employed
|David Greene
|Howard University
|Jonathan Stivers
|International Medair Products
|Benzun Pious Wisely Babu
|Worcester Polytechic Institute
|Matthew Warmuth
|General Dynamics Advanced Information Systems
|Natalia Psakhye
|Elecard Devices LLC
|Ayman Hendawy
|consultix
|Sevin Straus
|Knowledge Fusion, LLC
|Maria Pantoja
|Santa Clara University
|Junzhu Guo
|University of Massachusetts-Amherst
|Heather Harrington
|The Ellis School / Carnegie Mellon University
|Venkatesan Muthukumar
|University of Nevada Las Vegas
|Jung Suh
|KLA-Tencor
|Velin Dimitrov
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|Alex Wilson
|Brigham Young University
|Vishal Kumar Sarsani
|Indiana University
|Brandon Beall
|University of Akron
|Guru Subramani
|University of Wisconsin - Madison