Tegra Hardware Information

NVIDIA, the inventor of the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) brings visual computing excellence to the embedded world. High performance meets low power with the NVIDIA Tegra processor - get ready for HD video, crisp graphics and unprecedented 3D capabilities, all in one power efficient package.

NOTE: This page includes information on Tegra 2, 3 & 4. For Tegra K1 and newer processors as well as the Jetson development platform, please see the Embedded Computing developer center.

Technical Reference Manuals

The NVIDIA Developer Zone is primarily focused on software developer support. Given this focus, NVIDIA provides only limited chip specifications, data sheets, pin-out information and other low-level hardware information. Such information is available through a direct inquiry or through our Hardware Partners.

If you are working on open source or other low level software projects, please refer to the Tegra TRM for the appropriate chip.