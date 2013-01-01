Tegra Hardware Information
NVIDIA, the inventor of the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) brings visual computing excellence to the embedded world. High performance meets low power with the NVIDIA Tegra processor - get ready for HD video, crisp graphics and unprecedented 3D capabilities, all in one power efficient package.
NOTE: This page includes information on Tegra 2, 3 & 4. For Tegra K1 and newer processors as well as the Jetson development platform, please see the Embedded Computing developer center.
Technical Reference Manuals
The NVIDIA Developer Zone is primarily focused on software developer support. Given this focus, NVIDIA provides only limited chip specifications, data sheets, pin-out information and other low-level hardware information. Such information is available through a direct inquiry or through our Hardware Partners.
If you are working on open source or other low level software projects, please refer to the Tegra TRM for the appropriate chip.
Direct Sales Inquiries
Visitors from ODM, OEM, embedded device, automotive and other hardware companies looking to evaluate the Tegra processor for a hardware project should note that due to demand, NVIDIA currently requires a minimum order of 250,000 chips for direct sales. For projects requiring less than 250,000 chips, please refer to our partners listed below.
For direct sales inquiries please use the contact form and change the category to "Tegra Hardware Sales Inquiry".
Tegra Hardware Partners
A number of NVIDIA's partners have integrated the Tegra processor into modules and embedded products that cater to a range of industries and applications.
|Partner
|Product
|Processor
|Description
|Tamonten™ T2 - Eval-Board
|Tegra 2
|This evaluation board combines the power of the NVIDIA® Tegra™ 2 based Processor-Board Tamonten™ with the flexibility of Lattice® Semiconductor FPGA and CPLD solutions. This kit can be used as a basis for development and is available as a reference design to customers.
|Tegra2 – COM
|Tegra 2
|Avionic Design's Tegra 2 processor-module is the only high performance multimedia platform on the market prepared for demanding embedded aerospace and industrial operation. This module's groundbreakingly low power consumption combined with unprecedented graphical performance opens up undreamt-of possibilities in aircraft and automotive applications.
|Tamonten™ T3 - Eval-Board
|Tegra 3
|This Tamonten™ development and evaluation carrier board combines the power of the NVIDIA® Tegra™ 3 based Processor-Board Tamonten™ with the flexibility of Lattice® Semiconductor FPGA and CPLD solutions. This kit can be used as a basis for development and is available as a reference design to customers.
|Tegra 3 - COM
|Tegra 3
|The Tamonten™ NG processor module is the only ultra low power and high performance multimedia platform on the market prepared for demanding embedded avionic and industrial operation. Based on the NVIDIA® Tegra™ 3, it was designed with maximum reliability and flexibility in mind, yet it is very cost effective.
|μQ7-T30
|Tegra 3
|μQ7-T30 is a μQseven Rel. 2.0 Compliant Module designed by SECO, integrating the Tegra® T30 High Definition Mobile processor from NVIDIA®, a Quad-Core Cortex A9 CPU with frequencies up to 1.3GHz.
|Quadmo747-X/T30
|Tegra 3
|QuadMo747-X/T30 is a Qseven® Rel. 1.20 Compliant Module designed by SECO that represents the top performance possibility for computational and graphical applications based on low power ARM architectures. The board integrates Tegra® T30 High-Definition Mobile processor from NVIDIA®, a Quad-Core Cortex A9 CPU with frequencies up to 1.3GHz.
|Apalis T30
|Tegra 3
|The Apalis T30 Computer on Module (COM) offers supreme performance and advanced graphic capabilities at optimal power consumption. The module can run up to a frequency of 1.4 GHz. The module offers up to 8GB Flash and 2GB RAM. It supports high-speed interfaces such as Gbit Ethernet, PCIe, and SATA.
Supported OS: Windows Embedded Compact and Linux.
|Colibri-T30
|Tegra 3
|The SODIMM sized Colibri T30 COM offers a peak frequency of 1.4 GHz. The module delivers high CPU and graphic performance with minimum power consumption. The module offers Flash up to 4GB and 1GB RAM. It supports many multimedia and connectivity interfaces.
Supported OS: Windows Embedded Compact and Linux
|Colibri-T20
|Tegra 2
|The SODIMM sized Colibri T20 COM offers cost-performance optimized design without compromising on graphics and power efficiency. The module can run at a peak frequency of 1 GHz. The module comes with up to 1GB Flash and 512MB RAM. It supports many multimedia and connectivity interfaces.
Supported OS: Windows Embedded Compact and Linux