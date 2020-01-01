After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
You will be prompted to login or join.
WATCH NOW
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
NVIDIA Research: Prescription-Embedded AR Display
Tech Demo Team, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
This demo presents “Prescription AR,” an NVIDIA Research project that won a SIGGRAPH 2019 ‘Best in Show Emerging Technology’ award. Vision-correction is a big hurdle for daily AR display applications since more than 40% of the population requires additional eyewear in their everyday life. Prescription AR is a prescription-embedded fully customized AR display that is optimized for each user’s vision, facial structure and taste of fashion. Based on Prescription AR optics, we present AR-convertible prescription glasses, dubbed as ModulAR. Since the user needs eyewear anyway while not watching AR contents, ModulAR can be switched from glasses-only mode (36.5g) to display mode (61.6g, without cable) easily without screws. The prototype provides binocular FHD images with 40°X20° FOV in a 6mm X 4mm eyebox.