Eric Risser,Artomatix SIGGRAPH 2019

We describe a fast, scalable technique for ray tracing photorealistic global illumination. It upgrades standard static light probes to both fix light leaks and accelerate them for dynamic run-time ray tracing on any recent GPU. This streamlines art workflow, increases visual fidelity, and lifts lighting restrictions on gameplay. We describe this probe technique along with new implementation details that give a 2x performance increase and heightened image quality over previous versions. We also show how to accelerate ray traced reflections and full GPU path tracing using the same probe data structure, and discuss the road map for this technology."