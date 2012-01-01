Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.1

Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Registered Developer Program->Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Archive->Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.1

Archived 10/21/2013: Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.1 is no longer supported.

For the latest version of Nsight Visual Studio Edition, please visit Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Downloads.

Download Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.1

This new release officially supports Visual Studio 2012, Direct3D 11.1, Direct State Access (DSA) of OpenGL, and the new CUDA 5.5®.

CUDA Toolkit 5.5 is available for download at http://www.nvidia.com/getcuda.

Please note that this release requires a NVIDIA Display Driver version 319 or newer. We recommending using the drivers avaliable for download below for optimal support.

Simply follow the steps below to access the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.1.

Step 1: Download required NVIDIA display driver for your target development environment

Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.1 requires version 319 or newer.

GeForce Desktop (326.41) 32-bit 64-bit Quadro Desktop and Tesla (326.19) 32-bit 64-bit GeForce Notebook (326.41) 32-bit 64-bit Quadro Notebook (326.19) 32-bit 64-bit

Step 2: Download NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.1

Select the platform corresponding to your system and development needs.

For developers who develop CUDA, beginning with this version, the standalone Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition installer will no longer bundle the CUDA Toolkit. Please obtain the latest version of CUDA 5.5 (available at http://www.nvidia.com/getcuda) prior to installing Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition if you are using the compute feature set.

Step 3: Learn more about Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.1