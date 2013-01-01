Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.0

Archived 08/26/2013: Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.0 is no longer supported.

For the latest version of Nsight Visual Studio Edition, please visit Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Downloads.

Download Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.0

This new release bring officially support for OpenGL frame debugging and profiling, GLSL GPU shader debugging, local single GPU shader debugging, the new Kepler™ GK110 architecture found in Tesla® K20 & GeForce GTX TITAN, and CUDA® 5.0.

CUDA Toolkit 5.0 is available for download at http://www.nvidia.com/getcuda.

Please note that this release requires a NVIDIA Display Driver version 319 or newer. We recommending using the drivers avaliable for download below for optimal support.

Simply follow the steps below to access the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.0.

Step 1: Download required NVIDIA display driver for your target development environment

Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.0 requires version 319 or newer.

GeForce Desktop (320.00) 32-bit 64-bit Quadro Desktop and Tesla (320.00) 32-bit 64-bit GeForce Notebook (320.00) 32-bit 64-bit Quadro Notebook (320.00) 32-bit 64-bit

Step 2: Download NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.0

Select the platform corresponding to your system and development needs.

Note: All installers contain complete Nsight components, including the host and monitor applications. The only difference between the two options below is the inclusion of supported CUDA toolkits bundled with the Nsight installers.

For developers who develop BOTH CUDA and Graphics, Nsight Visual Studio packages bundled with supported versions of CUDA Toolkit are available below. Separate CUDA Toolkit download and installation is not required.

For graphics only developers or for those who have already installed a supported version of the CUDA Toolkit, complete Nsight Visual Studio packages are available below. These installers do not bundle supported versions of CUDA Toolkit. To use CUDA related features, please download the CUDA Toolkit (supported versions are 5.0, 4.2, 4.1) available at http://developer.nvidia.com/cuda-toolkit-archive

Step 3: Learn more about Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.0