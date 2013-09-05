Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2.2

Archived 05/09/2013: Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2.2 is no longer supported.

This new release brings support for single GPU Debugging for CUDA developers on systems equipped with any GPU that supports hardware GPU debugging. For graphics developers, Nsight now supports DirectX 9 in the Frame Debugger, Frame Profiler, Analysis and Nsight HUD.

Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2.2 dramatically improves DirectX and OpenGL Graphics development and CUDA development through the comprehensive set of new features listed here

Please note that this release requires a NVIDIA Display Driver version 301.42 or newer that can be found below.

Simply follow the steps below to access the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2.2.

Step 1: Download required NVIDIA display driver for your target development environment

Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2.2 requires version 301.42 or newer of the NVIDIA Display Driver.

Step 2: Download Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2.2

Select the platform corresponding to your system and development needs.

Note: All installers contain complete Nsight components, including the host and monitor applications. The only difference between the two options below is the inclusion of supported CUDA toolkits bundled with the Nsight installers.

For developers who develop BOTH CUDA and Graphics, Nsight Visual Studio packages bundled with supported versions of CUDA Toolkit are available below. Separate CUDA Toolkit download and installation is not required.

For graphics only developers or for those who have already installed a supported version of the CUDA Toolkit, complete Nsight Visual Studio packages are available below. These installers do not bundle supported versions of CUDA Toolkit. To use CUDA related features, please download the CUDA Toolkit (supported versions are 4.2, 4.1 and 4.0) available at http://developer.nvidia.com/cuda-toolkit-archive

Step 3: Learn more about Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2.2