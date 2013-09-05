Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2.2 New Features

Archived 05/09/2013: Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2.2 is no longer supported.

New NVIDIA Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2.2 Features:

Graphics Debugging and Profiling

Support DirectX 9 for Frame Debugging, Frame Profiling and Analysis.

for Frame Debugging, Frame Profiling and Analysis. Support for the new Kepler architecture (For example, GeForce GTX 680). Does not include support for GK110 based GPUs (For example, Tesla K20).

Improved Frame Profiler with performance improvements and additional experiments.

and . Improved Frame Debugger Visual Studio frame scrubbing performance.

Compute Debugging and Profiling

Local CUDA debugging on a single GPU system .

. Support for the new Kepler architecture (For example, GeForce GTX 680). Does not include support for GK110 based GPUs (For example, Tesla K20).

Support for CUDA Toolkit 4.2 (available at http://www.nvidia.com/getcuda).

(available at http://www.nvidia.com/getcuda). The CUDA information tool window now shows the number and size of memory allocations per context per device .

. Change focus to a specific thread within a warp in the lanes column of the CUDA information tool window.

of the CUDA information tool window. New freeze and thaw commands to control warp execution in the CUDA information tool window.

in the CUDA information tool window. Step through PTX or SASS disassembly if the CUDA application is built without debug information (no –G).

Scroll through the disassembly in the entire address space.

Ability to enter a function or symbol names in the disassembly toolbar.

Support for creating a function breakpoint by using the stock Visual Studio breakpoint options.

by using the stock Visual Studio breakpoint options. Ability to set a breakpoint from the Functions page in the CUDA information view.

in the CUDA information view. Drastic performance improvement when scrolling the warp page in the CUDA information tool window.

Analysis summary pages have been redesigned to give a true high level picture of how the application utilized different areas.



Figure 1: Stepping through PTX or SASS disassembly if the CUDA application is built without debug information (no –G).



Figure 2: Redesigned Analysis Summary Pages

Application and System Trace