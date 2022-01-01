PyTorch Geometric Container Early Access

PyG (PyTorch Geometric) is a library built upon PyTorch to easily write and train Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) for a wide range of applications related to structured data.





To enable developers to quickly take advantage of GNNs, we’ve partnered with the PyG team to provide a containerized solution that includes the latest PyG, PyTorch, NVIDIA RAPIDS™ (cudf, xgboost, rmm, cuml, and cugraph), and a set of tested dependencies.



It will be available in private early access Q4 2022.

Use the link below to sign up for the waitlist.