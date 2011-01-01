PGI CUDA C/C++ for x86

The PGI CUDA C compiler for x86 platforms allows developers using CUDA to compile and optimize their CUDA applications to run on x86-based workstations, servers and clusters with or without an NVIDIA GPU accelerator. When run on x86-based systems without a GPU, PGI CUDA C applications uses multiple cores and the streaming SIMD (Single Instruction Multiple Data) capabilities of Intel and AMD CPUs for parallel execution.

With PGI CUDA C compilers, CUDA developers now can have a common code path for both NVIDIA GPU and x86 platform.

PGI CUDA C for multi-core X86

The PGI CUDA C compiler implements the current NVIDIA CUDA C language for GPUs, and it will closely track the evolution of CUDA C moving forward. PGI CUDA C for x86 implementation is proceeding in phases, the first release is available now with most CUDA C functionality. A performance release is scheduled for Q4 2011.

Key Advantages

Processes CUDA C/C++ as a native parallel programming language for multi-core x86

Reconstitutes the chevron syntax into parallel/vector loops

Uses multiple cores and SSE/AVX instructions to effect parallel execution

Executes each CUDA thread block using a single host core

All traditional PGI X86-64 optimizations are supported for Intel/AMD host code

For more information

CUDA X86 is part of the PGI Accelerator product and is supported on Linux, Mac OS X and Windows.