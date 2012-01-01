OpenUSD for Developers

OpenUSD (Universal Scene Description) is the open, extensible framework for describing and simulating massive 3D worlds. NVIDIA has adopted it as the foundational core of its NVIDIA Omniverse™ libraries, to enable enhanced interoperability, support the creation of complex SimReady assets, and accelerate industrial digital twins and physical AI application development.

Get Started
Documentation
Forums

Why Use OpenUSD?

OpenUSD is more than just a file format—it's an open-source framework that serves as a standard across industries, enabling the development of digital twins and AI in 3D worlds. 

How to Use OpenUSD

Learn how developers are adopting OpenUSD in the era of AI and industrial digitalization to accelerate their 3D workflows.

Read Blog

Customize OpenUSD Trainings

Accelerate your OpenUSD workflows with this free, open-source curriculum for developers and 3D practitioners.

Start Learning

Get OpenUSD Certified

Take the next step in your career with an industry-recognized, professional-level exam that validates your OpenUSD abilities.

Get Certified

Get Started With OpenUSD

Access open-source tools and learning resources to start adopting OpenUSD in your 3D workflows.

Get Started with Learn OpenUSD

Start Learning

Master the skills required to build efficient 3D workflows with OpenUSD using NVIDIA’s free, open-source Learn OpenUSD learning path.

Get Started With Learn OpenUSD
Develop with OpenUSD

Develop With OpenUSD

Access the OpenUSD source code directly from the GitHub repository, or download NVIDIA’s pre-built libraries and Python API below.

Download USD 25.08, Python 3.12

For Windows      For Linux

Download usd-core 25.11

Python API

Archive (Click to toggle open/close)
Develop with Omniverse Libraries

Develop with Omniverse Libraries

Enable OpenUSD data interoperability within industrial and physical AI simulation applications by integrating NVIDIA Omniverse libraries.

Explore Omniverse Libraries

NVIDIA OpenUSD Learning Library

Alliance for OpenUSD

NVIDIA is a cofounder of the Alliance for OpenUSD (AOUSD), an open, non-profit organization dedicated to the standardization, development, and growth of OpenUSD.

Learn More About AOUSD  

Read More About Core Specification

More Resources

Decorative image representing Community

Join the Community

Decorative image representing Training and Certification

Training and Certification

Decorative image representing Developer Newsletter

Sign Up for the Developer Newsletter