NVWMI Standalone Archive

Download NVWMI 2.29

The minimum required NVIDIA Display Driver version is 368.39.

What's new?

Implemented dithering control in the Display class. The following new properties are supported: Display::ditherState Display::ditherBits Display::ditherMode

Implemented Display::setDither method.

This method changes dithering parameters.

This method changes dithering parameters. Implemented DisplayManager::saveCustomTimings method.

This method saves custom timings in an XML file. The timings are compatible with the NVIDIA Control Panel.

This method saves custom timings in an XML file. The timings are compatible with the NVIDIA Control Panel. Implemented DisplayManager::loadCustomTimings method for loading custom timings.

Supported GPUs

Quadro Series: P6000, P5000, M6000, M5000, M4000, M2000, M5500, M5000M, M4000M, M3000M, M2000M, M1000M, M600M, M500M, K6000, K5000, K4000, K2000D, K2000, K1200, K620, K600, K420, K5100M, K4100M, K3100M, K2100M, K1100M, K610M, K510M, K5000M, K4000M, K3000M, K2000M, K1000M, K500M, FX 5800, FX 580, FX 570, FX 5600, FX 4800, FX 4700 X2, FX 4600, FX 380 Low Profile, FX 3800, FX 380, FX 3700, FX 370, FX 3450, FX 1800, FX 1700, FX 1800M, FX 880M, FX 380M, CX, 7000, 6000, 5000, 4000 for Mac, 4000, 2000D, 2000, 600, 410, 400 NVS Series: NVS 810, NVS 510, NVS 450, NVS 420, NVS 315, NVS 310, NVS 300, NVS 295, NVS 290 Tesla Series: P100, P40, P4, M60, M6, M40, M4, K80 Quadro Plex Series: S Series, Model IV, D Series, 7000

