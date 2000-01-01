NVWMI Standalone Archive
NVIDIA Enterprise Management Toolkit called NVWMI lets IT administrators create scripts and programs for many administrative tasks and functions such as configuring GPU settings, retrieving GPU information, and performing automated tasks.
Download NVWMI 2.29
The minimum required NVIDIA Display Driver version is 368.39.
What's new?
Implemented dithering control in the Display class. The following new properties are supported:
- Display::ditherState
- Display::ditherBits
- Display::ditherMode
Implemented Display::setDither method.
This method changes dithering parameters.
Implemented DisplayManager::saveCustomTimings method.
This method saves custom timings in an XML file. The timings are compatible with the NVIDIA Control Panel.
- Implemented DisplayManager::loadCustomTimings method for loading custom timings.
Supported GPUs
|Quadro Series:
|P6000, P5000, M6000, M5000, M4000, M2000, M5500, M5000M, M4000M, M3000M, M2000M, M1000M, M600M, M500M, K6000, K5000, K4000, K2000D, K2000, K1200, K620, K600, K420, K5100M, K4100M, K3100M, K2100M, K1100M, K610M, K510M, K5000M, K4000M, K3000M, K2000M, K1000M, K500M, FX 5800, FX 580, FX 570, FX 5600, FX 4800, FX 4700 X2, FX 4600, FX 380 Low Profile, FX 3800, FX 380, FX 3700, FX 370, FX 3450, FX 1800, FX 1700, FX 1800M, FX 880M, FX 380M, CX, 7000, 6000, 5000, 4000 for Mac, 4000, 2000D, 2000, 600, 410, 400
|NVS Series:
|NVS 810, NVS 510, NVS 450, NVS 420, NVS 315, NVS 310, NVS 300, NVS 295, NVS 290
|Tesla Series:
|P100, P40, P4, M60, M6, M40, M4, K80
|Quadro Plex Series:
|S Series, Model IV, D Series, 7000
Read NVWMI 2.29 release notes for more details
Download
Step 1: Obtain NVIDIA NVWMI Toolkit Standalone Installer
NVWMI is also available as part of the display driver package. Use this standalone version if you need to update NVWMI independently, without updating the NVIDIA Display Driver. Minimum required NVIDIA Display Driver version is 368.39.
By clicking the "Agree & Download" button below, you are confirming that you have read and agree to be bound by the License For Customer Use of NVIDIA Software for use of the driver. The driver will begin downloading immediately after clicking on the "Agree & Download" button below.
Step 2: Obtain NVIDIA NVWMI SDK Package
The NVWMI SDK is a collection of code samples that demonstrate the use of NVWMI.
By clicking the "Agree & Download" button below, you are confirming that you have read and agree to be bound by the SOFTWARE DEVELOPER KITS, SAMPLES AND TOOLS LICENSE AGREEMENT for use of the SDK package. The download will begin immediately after clicking on the "Agree & Download" button below.
