NVIDIA Merlin NVTabular

NVIDIA Merlin™ accelerates the entire pipeline, from ingesting and training to deploying GPU-accelerated recommender systems. Merlin NVTabular is a feature engineering and preprocessing library designed to effectively manipulate terabytes of recommender system datasets and significantly reduce data preparation time. It provides efficient feature transformations, preprocessing, and high-level abstraction that accelerates computation on GPUs using the RAPIDS™ cuDF library.

NVTabular provides a high level abstraction that accelerates computation on GPUs using the RAPIDS cuDF library. Also, NVTabular's support for multi-node scaling and multi-GPU with DASK-CUDA and dask.distributed accelerates distributed parallelism.

Data scientists and machine learning engineers use a hybrid of methods, tools, libraries, and frameworks, including open source. NVTabular native tabular data support includes comma-separated values (CSV) files, Apache Parquet, Apache Orc, and Apache Avro. Also, NVTabular data loaders are optimized for TensorFlow (TF), PyTorch, and Merlin HugeCTR . All Merlin components, including NVTabluar, are interoperable with open source.

NVTabular's fast feature transforms reduce data prep time and eases deploying recommender models to production. With NVTabular recommender focused APIs, data scientists and machine learning engineers are able to quickly process datasets of all sizes, implement more experimentation, and are not bound by CPU or GPU memory. Also, includes multi-hot categoricals and vector continuous passing support to ease feature engineering.

NVTabular's multi-GPU support using RAPIDS cuDF, Dask, and Dask_cuDF enables a high-performance recommender-specific pipeline. Provides 95x speedup using NVTabular multi-GPU on the NVIDIA DGX™ A100 compared to Spark on a four-node, 96 vCPU core, CPU cluster processing 1.3 TB of data in the Criteo Terabyte dataset, Also provides a speedup of 5.3x using eight NVIDIA A100 GPUs, from 10 minutes on 1xA100 to 1.9 minutes on 8xA100.

Get Started with Merlin NVTabular

All NVIDIA Merlin components are available as open-source projects on GitHub. However, a more convenient way to make use of these components is by using Merlin NVTabular containers from the NVIDIA NGC catalog. Containers package the software application, libraries, dependencies, and runtime compilers in a self-contained environment. This way, the application environment is both portable, consistent, reproducible, and agnostic to the underlying host system software configuration.