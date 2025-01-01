NVIDIA HPC SDK 25.11 Downloads
By downloading and using the software, you agree to fully comply with the terms and conditions of the HPC SDK Software License Agreement.
Bundled with CUDA version 13.0
Installation Instructions
wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/25.11/nvhpc_2025_2511_Linux_x86_64_cuda_13.0.tar.gz
tar xpzf nvhpc_2025_2511_Linux_x86_64_cuda_13.0.tar.gz
nvhpc_2025_2511_Linux_x86_64_cuda_13.0/install
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location. For example, if you are installing into the /opt directory, you may need to run as root or with sudo.
Installation Instructions
sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo
sudo dnf install -y nvhpc-25-11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo
sudo yum install -y nvhpc-25-11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
sudo zypper addrepo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/sles/nvhpc.repo
sudo zypper install -y nvhpc-25-11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
curl https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/DEB-GPG-KEY-NVIDIA-HPC-SDK | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg
echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg] https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/amd64 /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvhpc.list
sudo apt-get update -y
sudo apt-get install -y nvhpc-25-11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Bundled with CUDA versions 13.0 and 12.9
Installation Instructions
wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/25.11/nvhpc_2025_2511_Linux_x86_64_cuda_multi.tar.gz
tar xpzf nvhpc_2025_2511_Linux_x86_64_cuda_multi.tar.gz
nvhpc_2025_2511_Linux_x86_64_cuda_multi/install
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location. For example, if you are installing into the /opt directory, you may need to run as root or with sudo.
Installation Instructions
sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo
sudo dnf install -y nvhpc-25-11-cuda-multi
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo
sudo yum install -y nvhpc-25-11-cuda-multi
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
sudo zypper addrepo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/sles/nvhpc.repo
sudo zypper install -y nvhpc-25-11-cuda-multi
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
curl https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/DEB-GPG-KEY-NVIDIA-HPC-SDK | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg
echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg] https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/amd64 /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvhpc.list
sudo apt-get update -y
sudo apt-get install -y nvhpc-25-11-cuda-multi
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
The checksums for the installer and patches can be found in Installer Checksums.
Bundled with CUDA version 13.0
Installation Instructions
wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/25.11/nvhpc_2025_2511_Linux_aarch64_cuda_13.0.tar.gz
tar xpzf nvhpc_2025_2511_Linux_aarch64_cuda_13.0.tar.gz
nvhpc_2025_2511_Linux_aarch64_cuda_13.0/install
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location. For example, if you are installing into the /opt directory, you may need to run as root or with sudo.
Installation Instructions
sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo
sudo dnf install -y nvhpc-25-11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo
sudo yum install -y nvhpc-25-11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
sudo zypper addrepo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/sles/nvhpc.repo
sudo zypper install -y nvhpc-25-11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
curl https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/DEB-GPG-KEY-NVIDIA-HPC-SDK | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg
echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg] https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/arm64 /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvhpc.list
sudo apt-get update -y
sudo apt-get install -y nvhpc-25-11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Bundled with CUDA versions 13.0 and 12.9
Installation Instructions
wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/25.11/nvhpc_2025_2511_Linux_aarch64_cuda_multi.tar.gz
tar xpzf nvhpc_2025_2511_Linux_aarch64_cuda_multi.tar.gz
nvhpc_2025_2511_Linux_aarch64_cuda_multi/install
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location. For example, if you are installing into the /opt directory, you may need to run as root or with sudo.
Installation Instructions
sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo
sudo dnf install -y nvhpc-25-11-cuda-multi
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo
sudo yum install -y nvhpc-25-11-cuda-multi
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
sudo zypper addrepo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/sles/nvhpc.repo
sudo zypper install -y nvhpc-25-11-cuda-multi
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
curl https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/DEB-GPG-KEY-NVIDIA-HPC-SDK | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg
echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg] https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/arm64 /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvhpc.list
sudo apt-get update -y
sudo apt-get install -y nvhpc-25-11-cuda-multi
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
The checksums for the installer and patches can be found in Installer Checksums.