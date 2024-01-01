NVIDIA HPC SDK 24.9 Downloads

Installation Instructions

wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/24.9/nvhpc_2024_249_Linux_x86_64_cuda_12.6.tar.gz tar xpzf nvhpc_2024_249_Linux_x86_64_cuda_12.6.tar.gz nvhpc_2024_249_Linux_x86_64_cuda_12.6/install

Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location. For example, if you are installing into the /opt directory, you may need to run as root or with sudo.