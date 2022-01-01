NVIDIA HPC SDK 22.11 Downloads
Bundled with the newest CUDA version (11.8)
Installation Instructions
$ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/22.11/nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_x86_64_cuda_11.8.tar.gz $ tar xpzf nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_x86_64_cuda_11.8.tar.gz $ nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_x86_64_cuda_11.8/install
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location. For example, if you are installing into the /opt directory, you may need to run as root or with sudo.
Installation Instructions
$ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo $ sudo dnf install -y nvhpc-22.11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
$ sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo $ sudo yum install -y nvhpc-22.11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
$ sudo zypper addrepo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/sles/nvhpc.repo $ sudo zypper install -y nvhpc-22.11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
$ curl https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/DEB-GPG-KEY-NVIDIA-HPC-SDK | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg $ echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg] https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/amd64 /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvhpc.list $ sudo apt-get update -y $ sudo apt-get install -y nvhpc-22-11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Bundled with the newest plus two previous CUDA versions (11.8, 11.0, 10.2)
Installation Instructions
$ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/22.11/nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_x86_64_cuda_multi.tar.gz $ tar xpzf nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_x86_64_cuda_multi.tar.gz $ nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_x86_64_cuda_multi/install
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location. For example, if you are installing into the /opt directory, you may need to run as root or with sudo.
Installation Instructions
$ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo $ sudo dnf install -y nvhpc-cuda-multi-22.11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
$ sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo $ sudo yum install -y nvhpc-cuda-multi-22.11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
$ sudo zypper addrepo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/sles/nvhpc.repo $ sudo zypper install -y nvhpc-cuda-multi-22.11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
$ curl https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/DEB-GPG-KEY-NVIDIA-HPC-SDK | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg $ echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg] https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/amd64 /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvhpc.list $ sudo apt-get update -y $ sudo apt-get install -y nvhpc-22-11-cuda-multi
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
The checksums for the installer and patches can be found in Installer Checksums.
Bundled with the newest CUDA version (11.8)
Installation Instructions
$ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/22.11/nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_ppc64le_cuda_11.8.tar.gz $ tar xpzf nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_ppc64le_cuda_11.8.tar.gz $ nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_ppc64le_cuda_11.8/install
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location. For example, if you are installing into the /opt directory, you may need to run as root or with sudo.
Installation Instructions
$ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo $ sudo dnf install -y nvhpc-22.11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
$ sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo $ sudo yum install -y nvhpc-22.11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
$ curl https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/DEB-GPG-KEY-NVIDIA-HPC-SDK | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg $ echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg] https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/ppc64el /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvhpc.list $ sudo apt-get update -y $ sudo apt-get install -y nvhpc-22-11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Bundled with the newest plus two previous CUDA versions (11.8, 11.0, 10.2)
Installation Instructions
$ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/22.11/nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_ppc64le_cuda_multi.tar.gz $ tar xpzf nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_ppc64le_cuda_multi.tar.gz $ nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_ppc64le_cuda_multi/install
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location. For example, if you are installing into the /opt directory, you may need to run as root or with sudo.
Installation Instructions
$ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo $ sudo dnf install -y nvhpc-cuda-multi-22.11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
$ sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo $ sudo yum install -y nvhpc-cuda-multi-22.11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
$ curl https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/DEB-GPG-KEY-NVIDIA-HPC-SDK | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg $ echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg] https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/ppc64el /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvhpc.list $ sudo apt-get update -y $ sudo apt-get install -y nvhpc-22-11-cuda-multi
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Bundled with the newest CUDA version (11.8)
Installation Instructions
$ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/22.11/nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_aarch64_cuda_11.8.tar.gz $ tar xpzf nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_aarch64_cuda_11.8.tar.gz $ nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_aarch64_cuda_11.8/install
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location. For example, if you are installing into the /opt directory, you may need to run as root or with sudo.
Installation Instructions
$ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo $ sudo dnf install -y nvhpc-22.11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
$ sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo $ sudo yum install -y nvhpc-22.11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
$ curl https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/DEB-GPG-KEY-NVIDIA-HPC-SDK | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg $ echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg] https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/arm64 /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvhpc.list $ sudo apt-get update -y $ sudo apt-get install -y nvhpc-22-11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Bundled with the newest plus two previous CUDA versions (11.8, 11.0, 10.2)
Installation Instructions
$ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/22.11/nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_aarch64_cuda_multi.tar.gz $ tar xpzf nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_aarch64_cuda_multi.tar.gz $ nvhpc_2022_2211_Linux_aarch64_cuda_multi/install
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location. For example, if you are installing into the /opt directory, you may need to run as root or with sudo.
Installation Instructions
$ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo $ sudo dnf install -y nvhpc-cuda-multi-22.11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
$ sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/rhel/nvhpc.repo $ sudo yum install -y nvhpc-cuda-multi-22.11
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
Installation Instructions
$ curl https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/DEB-GPG-KEY-NVIDIA-HPC-SDK | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg $ echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-hpcsdk-archive-keyring.gpg] https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/ubuntu/arm64 /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvhpc.list $ sudo apt-get update -y $ sudo apt-get install -y nvhpc-22-11-cuda-multi
Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location.
The NVIDIA HPC SDK for Windows will be available at a later date.