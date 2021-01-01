NVIDIA HPC SDK 21.3 Downloads

Installation Instructions

$ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/21.3/nvhpc_2021_213_Linux_x86_64_cuda_11.2.tar.gz $ tar xpzf nvhpc_2021_213_Linux_x86_64_cuda_11.2.tar.gz $ nvhpc_2021_213_Linux_x86_64_cuda_11.2/install

Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location. For example, if you are installing into the /opt directory, you may need to run as root or with sudo.