nvCOMP 2.4.1 Downloads
After accepting the license agreement, select your operating system and download the package for your CUDA version. Only supported distros and platforms will be shown. By downloading and using the software, you agree to fully comply with the terms and conditions of the NVIDIA Software License Agreement.
Requires CTK 10.2
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/nvcomp/2.4.1/local_installers/nvcomp_2.4.1_x86_64_10.2.tgz
Requires CTK 11.x
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/nvcomp/2.4.1/local_installers/nvcomp_2.4.1_x86_64_11.x.tgz
Requires CUDA 11.x
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
curl https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/nvcomp/2.4.1/local_installers/nvcomp_2.4.1_windows_11.x.zip
Download CTK 11.x Linux SBSA (TAR)
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/nvcomp/2.4.1/local_installers/nvcomp_2.4.1_sbsa_11.x.tgz