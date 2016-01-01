Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.2 at SIGGRAPH 2016

NVIDIA Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.2 RC - being shown at Siggraph 2016 - will soon be available for download in the NVIDIA GameWorks Registered Developer Program. This release added features for virtual reality application developers, including Oculus SDK support. Vulkan API support has been added and Direct3D 12 support has been extended. We introduced the Range Profiler as well as expanded compute and graphics debugging features, including support for the CUDA 8.0 toolkit and the Pascal GPU family.

Here are the great new features added to NVIDIA Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.2 graphics and compute developers:

Graphics Debugging

The latest Pascal GPUs are supported by the Frame Debugger with more support to be added in the next release.

are supported by the Frame Debugger with more support to be added in the next release. Added new Virtual Reality features including support for the latest Oculus SDK for both OpenGL and Direct3D applications, and a VR Inspector view for VR API usage.

features including support for the latest for both and applications, and a view for VR API usage. Added support for the latest API from Khronos: Vulkan . Users can inspect and debug the state of this advanced graphics API and gain understanding of how the workloads are executed on the GPU.

. Users can inspect and debug the state of this advanced graphics API and gain understanding of how the workloads are executed on the GPU. The Range Profiler is a powerful new view for determining how your application utilizes the GPU. All new performance library for improved GPU instrumentation as well as collection speed and accuracy. Improved data mining allowing the user to construct ranges from sections of the scene based on various criteria. Elapsed GPU time is reported for each range, as well as hardware statistics detailing how efficiently the GPU was used.

is a powerful new view for determining how your application utilizes the GPU. The Frame Debugger has added the Capture Next Frame feature to help track down intermittent issues.

feature to help track down intermittent issues. OpenGL users can now retry capture if unsupported operations are seen.

Direct3D 12 support has been enhanced. Shader editing is now available. Improvements have been made to the scrubber for multi-threaded Direct3D 12 applications. Direct3D 12 graphics profiling is now supported.

Improved the Geometry View with powerful visualization capabilities and automated detection of vertex buffer data errors.

with powerful visualization capabilities and automated detection of vertex buffer data errors. Updated the Graph Configuration View with improved filtering.

Compute

Pascal GPU family support: Full support for CUDA Debugging. Full support for CUDA Memory Checker. Full support for CUDA & OpenCL Trace. Including the NVIDIA TITAN X, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060.



--NVIDIA Developer Tools Team