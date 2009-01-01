Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.1 New Features

This release adds support for the new Maxwell architecture based GPUs, OpenGL extensions, new types in the frame profiler, and CUDA 6.5 toolkit.

For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.1 page.

New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.1 Features:

Support for new Maxwell GPUs, such as the GeForce GTX 970 and GeForce GTX 980.

Graphics Debugging and Profiling

The variable value display has been improved for the Direct3D 11 shader pages.

Support for the NV_Texture_barrier and WGL_nv_gpu_affinity OpenGL extensions have been added.

A hotkey has been added to show 1:1 pixel mapping from the original source (texture or render target) to pixels on the screen.

Frame Profiler now supports ratio types.

Compute Debugging and Profiling

Support for the CUDA 6.5 Toolkit.

Several bug fixes.

Other