Nsight Graphics 2022.2

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2022.2 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

Added a new Shader Timing Heatmap to help you to visualize the timing information that was measured for ray generation shaders. This heatmap helps you quickly identify hot spots in scenes where your ray generation shaders are most expensive, thus allowing you to quickly focus your optimizations on the areas that will result in the highest performance improvements (using the Shader Profiler to guide your investigation).

GPU Trace now shows you when an external process is using the GPU for its own processing. This can interfere with the results from your trace, and therefore gives you an opportunity to close that application and take another trace with less conflicting data. This feature is currently limited to DirectX 12 on Windows and you must ensure that 'Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling' is enabled for it to work properly.

Added a heatmap visualization mode for approximating density of instance AABBs. This mode offers a convenient way to scan your scene for potentially problematic locations for performance by visualizing a heat value that indicates the number of instance AABBs seen on each pixel within the current viewport.

Improvements:

Added support for the latest Vulkan Video encode extension. This is in addition to the Decode extension that was previously added. Please note that Vulkan Video is not yet ratified, so this is for the provisional support available via NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Drivers which are available here.

Additional Changes:

In order to make way for support of newer architectures, support for the Volta architecture has been removed in this release.

Support for profiling activities on NVIDIA Pascal Architecture GPUs (GeForce GT[X] 10XX, etc.) has been removed. However, Frame debugging activities remain fully supported on Pascal architecture GPUs at this time. Please use a previous version of Nsight Graphics for profiling on those GPU architectures.

Known Issues:

When Hardware Scheduling is enabled on Windows platforms, the Windows graphics kernel may report activity on some hardware queues, even though the queue is in a wait state.

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2022.2 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

