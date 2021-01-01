Nsight Graphics 2021.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2021.1 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

Re-bindable capture shortcut

We now provide you with the ability to set any key to a capture shortcut. This new keybinding is supported for captures and traces.



The default keybinding is now set to F11



The old capture keybinding for Frame Debugging, Profiling, and C++ capture is supported when the ‘Frame Capture (Target) > Legacy Capture Chord’ setting is set to Yes.

GPU Trace supports graphics compute applications with no frame boundaries (Beta)

It is now possible for you to profile graphics applications which use D3D Compute, DirectML and Vulkan Compute but do not have a traditional frame begin/end/present.



To use this feature, set the ‘Capture Type’ to ‘One-shot [Beta]’

Improvements:

Added links to acceleration structure data for applications that use RayQuery calls in compute shaders (i.e. Dispatch() calls).

Added the Nsight HUD to Vulkan applications in all frame debugging capture states. Previously the HUD was only activated once an application was captured.

Added BVH size information to the Acceleration Structure Viewer

Improved GPU Trace time (tracing and loading) by ~6.5x on the standard (throughput) metrics set and ~16.5x on the advanced metrics set

on the standard (throughput) metrics set and on the advanced metrics set Improved support for launching Steam games with Proton (<= 5.0) on Linux

Additional Changes:

As of Nsight Graphics 2021.1, the Fedora Linux distribution no longer has testing support. See this page for a list of supported and tested distributions.

Added support for Vulkan’s KHR_fragment_shader_rate extension.

Known Issues:

DXIL shaders can sometimes show up as "None" in the Correlation column on the Summary tab of the Shader Profiler view. This will be resolved in a future driver release.

The provisional VK_KHR_ray_tracing applications will no longer work since the final extensions are now ready. You will need to use an older version of Nsight Graphics if you still require that support.

Prior to R460.56, on NVLINK-enabled GPUs, running the Frame Profiler may result in TDRs or driver resets, also resulting in a "device lost" error in the profiled application.

With drivers R460.56 and newer, NVLINK counters can no longer be collected in the Frame Profiler. All other counters are unaffected.

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

