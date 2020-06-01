Nsight Graphics 2020.6

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2020.6 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

Support for the official Khronos Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions

This includes support for VK_KHR_acceleration_structure, VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations, VK_KHR_pipeline_library, VK_KHR_ray_query, VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline and additional SPIR-V and GLSL extensions. Please read this post for more information.



Note: As of November 23rd, the ratified Khronos Ray Tracing extension is supported in the Beta Vulkan driver available here: https://developer.nvidia.com/vulkan-driver.

DLSS 2.1 Support

We now support applications that use the latest version of NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Supersampling). For more information, see NVIDIA DLSS.

Batch Histogram Visualization for Draw Calls

You can now see draw batch sizes in the frame debugger. Additionally, it's possible to disable/enable draw calls that belong to a batch.

Vulkan Shader Profiler on Linux

We have added Shader Profiler support for Vulkan applications running on Linux. This helps developers to optimize their shaders by providing instruction issue stall reasons correlated to their shader source code, reducing instruction latency that can result in decreased performance.

Improvements:

Resources Viewer

The Resources View has been split into a separate 'All Resources' view and an individual Resource Inspector, which in turn offers more screen space for inspecting textures.

GPU Trace

GPU Trace can now show Synchronization Objects when the new hardware accelerated GPU scheduling feature is enabled. This feature was introduced in the Windows 10 May 2020 Update as a way to improve GPU performance.



You can read more about the benefits of this improvement here.

Nsight HUD

Re-designed the Nsight HUD to streamline event scrubbing.



Added HUD support for Vulkan on Windows

Shader Views

Split shader views away from a separate docked window into individual windows.



Added “go to include” in shader views.

User Experience

Added a “Go to” facility in the events view for navigating to perfmarkers, bookmarks or other events.



Added a command “Tools > Windows…” to show all open windows. This allows you to more easily find and navigate between different windows.



Additional Changes:

Added support for Vulkan’s VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state extension

Added support for Vulkan’s VK_EXT_external_memory_host extension

Known Issues:

With R455 drivers, certain NVLINK-enabled GPUs may fail with a device reset (TDR) in the Range Profiler.

This issue is known to occur when using the NVLink interconnect on NVIDIA Ampere, Turing, and Volta Architecture GPUs. This issue will be resolved in an upcoming driver release.

DXIL shaders can sometimes show up as “None” in the Correlation column on the Summary tab of the Shader Profiler view. This will be resolved in a future driver release.

The provisional VK_KHR_ray_tracing applications will no longer work since the final extensions are now ready. You will need to use an older version of Nsight Graphics if you still require that support.



For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2020.6 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Download Documentation