Nsight Graphics 2020.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2020.1 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

Vulkan/OpenGL Interop Range Profiling

Added support for profiling applications that make use of Vulkan and OpenGL interoperability.



Users can select the API to profile in the Range Profiler to focus on profiling a particular API.

Increased Performance when Running RTX Applications

Tracking options for acceleration structure builds have been changed and a more performant default option is offered. Projects using the previous tracking mode will be updated to the new equivalents.



Users are now warned when their acceleration structure build patterns interfere with the analysis and are offered guidance on how to improve their compatibility with Nsight Graphics.

Added the Nsight Aftermath SDK to the Nsight Graphics package

Nsight Aftermath is a simple library you integrate into your DirectX 12 game’s crash reporter to generate GPU "mini-dumps" when a TDR or exception occurs.



For more information about Nsight Aftermath, visit https://developer.nvidia.com/nsight-aftermath.

Improvements:

Added the ability to export the resources view resource list to CSV

Vulkan descriptor sets view can filter descriptor sets that are not currently bound

Applications that run in full-screen mode now receive guidance on how to best interact with Nsight Graphics live analysis

Improved event list view expand and collapse support so that the view is collapsed by default for increased readability, but expanded upon search

New Support:

Vulkan Extensions

VK_KHR_shader_clock



VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_extended_types



VK_KHR_spirv_1_4

OpenGL Extensions

glAlphaToCoverageDitherControlNV is now supported for frame debugging and profiling

NGX support has been upgraded to NGX 1.3

For more information about NGX, visit https://developer.nvidia.com/rtx/ngx

Support for Kepler architectures has been removed

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2020.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Download Documentation