Nsight Graphics 2020.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2020.1 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:
  • Vulkan/OpenGL Interop Range Profiling
    • Added support for profiling applications that make use of Vulkan and OpenGL interoperability.
    • Users can select the API to profile in the Range Profiler to focus on profiling a particular API.
  • Increased Performance when Running RTX Applications
    • Tracking options for acceleration structure builds have been changed and a more performant default option is offered. Projects using the previous tracking mode will be updated to the new equivalents.
    • Users are now warned when their acceleration structure build patterns interfere with the analysis and are offered guidance on how to improve their compatibility with Nsight Graphics.
  • Added the Nsight Aftermath SDK to the Nsight Graphics package
    • Nsight Aftermath is a simple library you integrate into your DirectX 12 game’s crash reporter to generate GPU "mini-dumps" when a TDR or exception occurs.
    • For more information about Nsight Aftermath, visit https://developer.nvidia.com/nsight-aftermath.
Improvements:
  • Added the ability to export the resources view resource list to CSV
  • Vulkan descriptor sets view can filter descriptor sets that are not currently bound
  • Applications that run in full-screen mode now receive guidance on how to best interact with Nsight Graphics live analysis
  • Improved event list view expand and collapse support so that the view is collapsed by default for increased readability, but expanded upon search
New Support:
  • Vulkan Extensions
    • VK_KHR_shader_clock
    • VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_extended_types
    • VK_KHR_spirv_1_4
  • OpenGL Extensions
    • glAlphaToCoverageDitherControlNV is now supported for frame debugging and profiling
  • NGX support has been upgraded to NGX 1.3
  • Support for Kepler architectures has been removed

