Nsight Graphics 2020.1
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2020.1 is released with the following changes:Feature Enhancements:
- Vulkan/OpenGL Interop Range Profiling
- Added support for profiling applications that make use of Vulkan and OpenGL interoperability.
- Users can select the API to profile in the Range Profiler to focus on profiling a particular API.
- Increased Performance when Running RTX Applications
- Tracking options for acceleration structure builds have been changed and a more performant default option is offered. Projects using the previous tracking mode will be updated to the new equivalents.
- Users are now warned when their acceleration structure build patterns interfere with the analysis and are offered guidance on how to improve their compatibility with Nsight Graphics.
- Added the Nsight Aftermath SDK to the Nsight Graphics package
- Nsight Aftermath is a simple library you integrate into your DirectX 12 game’s crash reporter to generate GPU "mini-dumps" when a TDR or exception occurs.
- For more information about Nsight Aftermath, visit https://developer.nvidia.com/nsight-aftermath.
- Added the ability to export the resources view resource list to CSV
- Vulkan descriptor sets view can filter descriptor sets that are not currently bound
- Applications that run in full-screen mode now receive guidance on how to best interact with Nsight Graphics live analysis
- Improved event list view expand and collapse support so that the view is collapsed by default for increased readability, but expanded upon search
- Vulkan Extensions
- VK_KHR_shader_clock
- VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_extended_types
- VK_KHR_spirv_1_4
- OpenGL Extensions
- glAlphaToCoverageDitherControlNV is now supported for frame debugging and profiling
- NGX support has been upgraded to NGX 1.3
- For more information about NGX, visit https://developer.nvidia.com/rtx/ngx
- Support for Kepler architectures has been removed
For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!
For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.
