Nsight Graphics 1.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 1.1 is now available for download in the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Nsight Graphics is a suite of debugging and profiling tools for graphics applications. It provides insights into your application’s operation and optimal performance, and reduces your time spent debugging. Built from the same core features and codebase as Nsight Visual Studio Edition, Nsight Graphics adds several new capabilities, all in a standalone application.

Version 1.1 includes the following enhancements:

Implemented support for Vulkan 1.1

Increased support for ID3D12Device2

Increased performance when debugging or profiling D3D11 applications

Introduced new metrics in the Range Profiler including warp stall reasons and warp stall cycles

Improved Range Profiler metric terminology for clarity

Range Profiler now takes DXR workloads into account (requires 397.31 or later)

Included several bug fixes and application compatibility fixes

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.