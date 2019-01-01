Nsight Aftermath 2019.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2019.1.2 - Release Notes and Known Issues

New Features and Capabilities

NVIDIA Nsight Aftermath SDK improves on the previous NVIDIA Aftermath 1.x with capabilities for GPU mini-dump collection and decoding.

Feature Enhancements:

GPU mini-dump collection

Shader debug information generation

GPU mini-dump decoding

Improvements and bug fixes:

DXR support

Support for Win10 RS4 and later

Fix crashes when using Aftermath together with Microsoft PIX

Fix crashes when passing large event marker data

Required Display Driver:

You must install the NVIDIA display driver in order to use the NVIDIA Nsight Aftermath SDK features. Not all SDK fetaures are supported with all driver versions. It is recommended to always install the latest driver available from the NVIDIA web site. For the 2019.1.2 release the recommendation is to download and install the following display driver:



Windows: Release 441.66 or newer

Known Issues:

Aftermath is incompatible with Microsoft PIX and other tools that use interception libraries to wrap D3D objects

The full Aftermath feature set is only supported for D3D12 on NVIDIA Pascal architecture GPUs or newer

The use of Aftermath event markers introduces considerable CPU overhead

GFSDK_Aftermath_PageFaultInformation function sometimes returns an incorrect pAppResource pointer

The experimental GFSDK_Aftermath_DX12_RegisterResource function causes a memory leak

In certain situations Aftermath event markers may not be reported on Pascal GPUs

Shader debug information for DXBC shaders is unsupported

For an overview of Nsight™ Aftermath and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Aftermath page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2019.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Note that documentation is included in this download.

