Nsight Aftermath 2019.1
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2019.1.2 - Release Notes and Known Issues
New Features and Capabilities
NVIDIA Nsight Aftermath SDK improves on the previous NVIDIA Aftermath 1.x with capabilities for GPU mini-dump collection and decoding.Feature Enhancements:
- GPU mini-dump collection
- Shader debug information generation
- GPU mini-dump decoding
- DXR support
- Support for Win10 RS4 and later
- Fix crashes when using Aftermath together with Microsoft PIX
- Fix crashes when passing large event marker data
- You must install the NVIDIA display driver in order to use the NVIDIA Nsight
Aftermath SDK features. Not all SDK fetaures are supported with all driver
versions. It is recommended to always install the latest driver available from
the NVIDIA web site. For the 2019.1.2 release the recommendation is to
download and install the following display driver:
Windows: Release 441.66 or newer
- Aftermath is incompatible with Microsoft PIX and other tools that use interception libraries to wrap D3D objects
- The full Aftermath feature set is only supported for D3D12 on NVIDIA Pascal architecture GPUs or newer
- The use of Aftermath event markers introduces considerable CPU overhead
- GFSDK_Aftermath_PageFaultInformation function sometimes returns an incorrect pAppResource pointer
- The experimental GFSDK_Aftermath_DX12_RegisterResource function causes a memory leak
- In certain situations Aftermath event markers may not be reported on Pascal GPUs
- Shader debug information for DXBC shaders is unsupported
For an overview of Nsight™ Aftermath and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Aftermath page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2019.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.
Note that documentation is included in this download.