InfiniBand Software
NVIDIA® InfiniBand and drivers, protocol software and tools are supported by respective major OS Vendors and Distributions Inbox and/or by NVIDIA where noted. NVIDIA software also supports all major processor architectures.
|Software/Drivers Quick Links
|Description
|Release Notes
|MLNX_OFED
|v23.07-0.5.0.0
|WinOF-2
|v23.7
|WinOF
|v5.50.54000
|FreeBSD Driver
|v3.7.1 ConnectX-4 and above
|v2.1.6 ConnectX-3
|NVIDIA GPUDirect
|v1.1
|VMware® ESX Server
|ESXi 7.0 U3: v4.22.73.1004
|ESXi 7.0 U2: v4.21.71.101
|ESXi 7.0: v4.19.71.1
|ESXi 6.7: v4.17.71.1
|ESXi 6.5: v4.16.71.1
|FlexBoot
|v3.7.201
|v3.4.746: ConnectX-3
|UEFI
|v14.31.20
|MFT
|v4.25.0
|HPC-X
|v2.16