InfiniBand Software

NVIDIA® InfiniBand and drivers, protocol software and tools are supported by respective major OS Vendors and Distributions Inbox and/or by NVIDIA where noted. NVIDIA software also supports all major processor architectures.

Software/Drivers Quick Links
Description Release Notes
MLNX_OFED v23.07-0.5.0.0
WinOF-2 v23.7
WinOF v5.50.54000
FreeBSD Driver v3.7.1 ConnectX-4 and above
v2.1.6 ConnectX-3
NVIDIA GPUDirect v1.1
VMware® ESX Server
 ESXi 7.0 U3: v4.22.73.1004
ESXi 7.0 U2: v4.21.71.101
ESXi 7.0: v4.19.71.1
ESXi 6.7: v4.17.71.1
ESXi 6.5: v4.16.71.1
FlexBoot
 v3.7.201
v3.4.746: ConnectX-3
UEFI v14.31.20
MFT v4.25.0
HPC-X v2.16

We're here to help you build the most efficient, high performance network.

Request Demo

Configure a Cluster

Academy Online Courses

Ready to Purchase