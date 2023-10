The NVIDIA® Ethernet drivers, protocol software and tools are supported by respective major OS Vendors and Distributions Inbox or by NVIDIA where noted. NVIDIA also supports all major processor architectures.



Ethernet driver support for Linux, Microsoft Windows and VMware ESXi are based on the ConnectX® family of Ethernet adapters supporting 1, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200 and 400 Gb/s.