Get Access to NVIDIA Nemotron-3 8B Models
The NVIDIA Nemotron-3 8B family of models is optimized for building production-ready generative AI applications for the enterprise. The Nemotron-3 8B base, chat, and aligned models can be customized with various techniques, including domain-adapted pretraining, SFT, LoRA, SteerLM, and p-tuning using the NVIDIA NeMo™ framework.
|Model
|Variant
|Key Benefits
|Base
|Nemotron-3-8B-Base
|Enables customization, including parameter-efficient fine-tuning and continuous pre-training for domain-adapted LLMs
|Chat
|Nemotron-3-8B-Chat-SFT
|A building block for instruction tuning custom models or user-defined alignment, such as RLHF or SteerLM models
|Nemotron-3-8B-Chat-RLHF
|Best out-of-the-box chat model performance
|Nemotron-3-8B-Chat-SteerLM
|Best out-of-the-box chat model with flexible alignment at inference time
|Question-and- Answer
|Nemotron-3-8B-QA
|Q&A LLMs customized on knowledge bases
Get Access
To download these models, you must be a member of the NVIDIA Developer Program and logged in with your organization's email address.