Get Access to NVIDIA Nemotron-3 8B Models

The NVIDIA Nemotron-3 8B family of models is optimized for building production-ready generative AI applications for the enterprise. The Nemotron-3 8B base, chat, and aligned models can be customized with various techniques, including domain-adapted pretraining, SFT, LoRA, SteerLM, and p-tuning using the NVIDIA NeMo™ framework.



