  1. Topics

NVIDIA NeMo Curator for Developers

NVIDIA NeMo™ Curator is a GPU-accelerated data-curation tool that improves generative AI model accuracy by processing text, image, and video data at scale for training and customization. It also provides pre-built pipelines for generating synthetic data to customize and evaluate generative AI systems.

Download
Documentation
Forum

How NVIDIA NeMo Curator Works

NeMo Curator streamlines data-processing tasks such as data downloading, extraction, cleaning, quality filtering, deduplication, and blending or shuffling, providing them as Pythonic APIs, making it easier for developers to build data-processing pipelines. High-quality data processed from NeMo Curator enables you to achieve higher accuracy with less data and faster model convergence, reducing training time.

NeMo Curator supports the processing of text, image, and video modalities and can scale up to 100+PB of data. NeMo Curator leverages NVIDIA RAPIDS™ libraries like cuDF, cuML, and cuGraph, paired with Dask and Ray to scale workloads across multi-node, multi-GPU environments, significantly reducing data processing time.

NeMo Curator provides a customizable and modular interface, allowing you to select the building blocks for your data processing pipelines. Please refer to the architecture diagrams below to see how you can build data processing pipelines.

The architecture diagram below shows the various features available for processing text.

NeMo Curator streamlines data-processing tasks for developers to build pipelines easily
The architecture diagram below shows the various features available for processing images.
NeMo Curator supports the processing of text, image, and video modalities
NeMo Curator has a simple, easy-to-use set of tools that let you use prebuilt synthetic data generation pipelines or build your own. Any model inference service that uses the OpenAI API is compatible with the synthetic data generation module, allowing you to generate your data from any model.
NeMo Curator lets you use prebuilt synthetic data generation pipelines or build your own with easy-to-use set of tools

Introductory Blog

Learn about the various features NeMo Curator offers for processing high-quality data in this introductory blog.

Read Blog

Tutorial Notebooks

These tutorials provide the coding foundation for building applications that consume the data that NeMo Curator curates.

Explore the Notebooks

Introductory Webinar

Explore how to easily build scalable data-processing pipelines to create high-quality datasets for training and customization.

Register Now

Documentation

These docs provide an in-depth overview of the various features supported, best practices, and tutorials.

Read Documentation

Ways to Get Started With NVIDIA NeMo Curator

Use the right tools and technologies to generate high-quality datasets for LLM training.

Decorative icon of mouse pointer

Apply

Request early access to the NeMo Curator microservice, a GPU-accelerated data processing microservice to prepare large-scale, high-quality datasets for training and customizing generative AI models.

Apply Now
Decorative icon

Download

For those looking to use the NeMo framework for development, the container is available to download for free on the NGC catalog. You can also request a free license to use NVIDIA AI Enterprise in production for 90 days using your existing infrastructure.

Pull ContainerRequest a 90-Day License
Decorative icon representing source code

Access Code

To use the latest pre-release features and source code, NeMo Curator is available as an open-source project on GitHub.

Access Code

Starter Kits

Start developing your generative AI application with NeMo Curator by accessing tutorials, best practices, and documentation for various use cases.

Text Processing

Process high-quality text data with features such as deduplication, quality filtering, and synthetic data generation.

Image Processing

Process high-quality image data with features such as semantic deduplication, CLIP image embedding, NSFW, and aesthetic filters.

Video Processing

Process high-quality video data with features such as splitting, transcoding, filtering, annotation, and semantic deduplication.

Support for video processing is coming soon!

NVIDIA NeMo Curator Learning Library

More Resources

Decorative image representing forums

Explore the Community

Get Training and Certification

Accelerate Your Startup

    Ethical AI

    NVIDIA’s platforms and application frameworks enable developers to build a wide array of AI applications. Consider potential algorithmic bias when choosing or creating the models being deployed. Work with the model’s developer to ensure that it meets the requirements for the relevant industry and use case; that the necessary instruction and documentation are provided to understand error rates, confidence intervals, and results; and that the model is being used under the conditions and in the manner intended.

    Stay up to date on the latest generative AI news from NVIDIA.

    Sign Up