NVIDIA NeMo ™ Curator is a GPU-accelerated data-curation tool that improves generative AI model accuracy by processing text, image, and video data at scale for training and customization. It also provides pre-built pipelines for generating synthetic data to customize and evaluate generative AI systems.

How NVIDIA NeMo Curator Works

NeMo Curator streamlines data-processing tasks such as data downloading, extraction, cleaning, quality filtering, deduplication, and blending or shuffling, providing them as Pythonic APIs, making it easier for developers to build data-processing pipelines. High-quality data processed from NeMo Curator enables you to achieve higher accuracy with less data and faster model convergence, reducing training time.



NeMo Curator supports the processing of text, image, and video modalities and can scale up to 100+PB of data. NeMo Curator leverages NVIDIA RAPIDS™ libraries like cuDF, cuML, and cuGraph, paired with Dask and Ray to scale workloads across multi-node, multi-GPU environments, significantly reducing data processing time.



NeMo Curator provides a customizable and modular interface, allowing you to select the building blocks for your data processing pipelines. Please refer to the architecture diagrams below to see how you can build data processing pipelines.



The architecture diagram below shows the various features available for processing text.

The architecture diagram below shows the various features available for processing images.

NeMo Curator has a simple, easy-to-use set of tools that let you use prebuilt synthetic data generation pipelines or build your own. Any model inference service that uses the OpenAI API is compatible with the synthetic data generation module, allowing you to generate your data from any model.