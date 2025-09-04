NVIDIA Collective Communications Library (NCCL) Download Page
NVIDIA Collective Communications Library (NCCL) implements multi-GPU and multi-node collective communication primitives that are performance optimized for NVIDIA GPUs
For access to NCCL developer guide, API reference, installation guide and release notes, please visit the NCCL product documentation.
To find previous releases of NCCL please visit NCCL legacy Downloads.
NCCL is also included in the NVIDIA HPC SDK.
Local installers (x86)
- O/S agnostic local installer
- Local installer for Debian 12
- Local installer for Ubuntu 24.04
- Local installer for Ubuntu 22.04
- Local installer for RedHat/CentOS 10
- Local installer for RedHat/CentOS 9
- Local installer for RedHat/CentOS 8
Network installers (x86)
If not already done, make sure you install the network repository:
Network Installer for Deb12
- $ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/debian12/x86_64/cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb
- $ sudo dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb
- $ sudo apt-get update
Network Installer for Ubuntu24.04
- $ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2404/x86_64/cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb
- $ sudo dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb
- $ sudo apt-get update
Network Installer for Ubuntu22.04
- $ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2204/x86_64/cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb
- $ sudo dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb
- $ sudo apt-get update
Network Installer for RedHat/CentOS 10
- $ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel10/x86_64/cuda-rhel10.repo
Network Installer for RedHat/CentOS 9
- $ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel9/x86_64/cuda-rhel9.repo
Network Installer for RedHat/CentOS 8
- $ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/x86_64/cuda-rhel8.repo
then run the following command to installer NCCL:
For Ubuntu/Deb12: sudo apt install libnccl2=2.28.3-1+cuda13.0 libnccl-dev=2.28.3-1+cuda13.0
For RHEL/Centos: sudo yum install libnccl-2.28.3-1+cuda13.0 libnccl-devel-2.28.3-1+cuda13.0 libnccl-static-2.28.3-1+cuda13.0
Local installers (ARM)
- O/S agnostic local installer
- Local installer for Debian 12
- Local installer for Ubuntu 24.04
- Local installer for Ubuntu 22.04
- Local installer for RedHat/CentOS 10
- Local installer for RedHat/CentOS 9
- Local installer for RedHat/CentOS 8
Network installers (ARM)
If not already done, make sure you install the network repository:
Network Installer for Deb12
- $ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/debian12/sbsa/cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb
- $ sudo dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb
- $ sudo apt-get update
Network Installer for Ubuntu24.04
- $ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2404/sbsa/cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb
- $ sudo dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb
- $ sudo apt-get update
Network Installer for Ubuntu22.04
- $ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2204/sbsa/cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb
- $ sudo dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb
- $ sudo apt-get update
Network Installer for RedHat/CentOS 10
- $ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel10/sbsa/cuda-rhel10.repo
Network Installer for RedHat/CentOS 9
- $ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel9/sbsa/cuda-rhel9.repo
Network Installer for RedHat/CentOS 8
- $ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/sbsa/cuda-rhel8.repo
then run the following command to installer NCCL:
For Ubuntu/Deb12: sudo apt install libnccl2=2.28.3-1+cuda13.0 libnccl-dev=2.28.3-1+cuda13.0
For RHEL/Centos: sudo yum install libnccl-2.28.3-1+cuda13.0 libnccl-devel-2.28.3-1+cuda13.0 libnccl-static-2.28.3-1+cuda13.0
