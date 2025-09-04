NVIDIA Collective Communications Library (NCCL) Download Page

Local installers (x86)

Network installers (x86)

If not already done, make sure you install the network repository:

Network Installer for Deb12 $ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/debian12/x86_64/cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb

$ sudo dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb

$ sudo apt-get update Network Installer for Ubuntu24.04 $ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2404/x86_64/cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb

$ sudo dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb

$ sudo apt-get update Network Installer for Ubuntu22.04 $ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2204/x86_64/cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb

$ sudo dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb

$ sudo apt-get update Network Installer for RedHat/CentOS 10 $ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel10/x86_64/cuda-rhel10.repo Network Installer for RedHat/CentOS 9 $ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel9/x86_64/cuda-rhel9.repo Network Installer for RedHat/CentOS 8 $ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/x86_64/cuda-rhel8.repo

then run the following command to installer NCCL:

For Ubuntu/Deb12: sudo apt install libnccl2=2.28.3-1+cuda13.0 libnccl-dev=2.28.3-1+cuda13.0

For RHEL/Centos: sudo yum install libnccl-2.28.3-1+cuda13.0 libnccl-devel-2.28.3-1+cuda13.0 libnccl-static-2.28.3-1+cuda13.0

Local installers (ARM)

Network installers (ARM)

If not already done, make sure you install the network repository:

Network Installer for Deb12 $ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/debian12/sbsa/cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb

$ sudo dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb

$ sudo apt-get update Network Installer for Ubuntu24.04 $ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2404/sbsa/cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb

$ sudo dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb

$ sudo apt-get update Network Installer for Ubuntu22.04 $ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2204/sbsa/cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb

$ sudo dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb

$ sudo apt-get update Network Installer for RedHat/CentOS 10 $ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel10/sbsa/cuda-rhel10.repo Network Installer for RedHat/CentOS 9 $ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel9/sbsa/cuda-rhel9.repo Network Installer for RedHat/CentOS 8 $ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/sbsa/cuda-rhel8.repo

then run the following command to installer NCCL:

For Ubuntu/Deb12: sudo apt install libnccl2=2.28.3-1+cuda13.0 libnccl-dev=2.28.3-1+cuda13.0

For RHEL/Centos: sudo yum install libnccl-2.28.3-1+cuda13.0 libnccl-devel-2.28.3-1+cuda13.0 libnccl-static-2.28.3-1+cuda13.0