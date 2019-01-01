MWC 2019: How to ensure a successful ML deployment in enterprises

Usman Sadiq, Cisco mwc 2019

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are gaining adoption beyond the lab into real business initiatives. It is critical to have an architectural approach ensuring that AI/ML deployments can scale from proof-of-concept to production with data pipeline extending from data sources in IoT sensors, remote offices, and data center. In this session we will discuss how Cisco infrastructure can support data pipelines from the end of the earth, to the data center, and even to the cloud. You will find out how infrastructure performance, scale and flexibility can help you to accelerate and operationalize your data pipeline for successful enterprise-grade AI/ML projects.