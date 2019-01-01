MWC 2019: Deploying AI Software at the Edge with Kubernetes

Adel El-Hallak, NVIDIA mwc 2019

Today, billions of sensors gathering zettabytes of data are offering organizations a treasure trove of information that can help them better serve their customer needs. With the advances of 5G infrastructure, companies now have the ability to bring AI models to the edge, where the data is generated and real-time decisions need to be made. Kubernetes eliminates many of the manual processes involved in deploying, managing and scaling applications, and is becoming a standard for deployment from the data center to the edge. NVIDIA NGC product and engineering experts will walk through the latest enhancements to its GPU-accelerated software hub, and demonstrate how NVIDIA is facilitating the deployment and management of AI applications at the edge.