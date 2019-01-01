MWC 2019: Enabling Intelligent Edge Micro-Clouds

Yaron Ekshtein, Iguazio mwc 2019

The cloud is the dominant platform for development, testing and building machine learning models, many applications still require data and ML processing at the edge to tackle cloud latency, bandwidth and intermittent connectivity constraints. Yaron Ekshtein from Iguazio will describe how to build powerful Edge clusters with a cloud-native architecture using GPUs, Kubernetes, Serverless, leading data and ML frameworks. They will demonstrate how GPUs and NVIDIA RAPIDS can process massive amounts of data cost effectively and use smaller footprint. They will demonstrate various AI driven applications and explain how to mobilize workloads, data, and microservices efficiently and manage federated edge clusters.