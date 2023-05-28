Metropolis For Factories

Accelerated computing and AI are creating incredible factory floor efficiency opportunities for practically every manufacturer. NVIDIA Metropolis for Factories is a collection of factory automation AI workflows powered by vision AI. These workflows let industrial solution providers and manufacturers develop, deploy, and manage customized AI solutions that save cost, improve production throughput, and make factories safer.

NVIDIA Metropolis for Factories workflows start with AI model training that combines transfer learning through NVIDIA TAO with synthetic data generation using NVIDIA Omniverse Replicator. Complete end-to-end applications can be created that combine sensor and storage management, vision pre-processing, and AI inference, all the way to complex data analytics and data dashboarding. It’s all available in a single cloud-native platform, with resulting apps that can be deployed from the enterprise edge to the cloud.

Why It Matters

Supercharged Accuracy

Deliver high perception accuracy for AI solutions in factories.

End-to-End Workflow

Simplify model and pipeline optimization.

Customizable Use-cases

Get AI assistance for practically any defect or inspection process.

Cloud-native Architecture

Streamline scaling and managing applications with a cloud-native solution.

Flexible Deployments

Deploy from factory’s enterprise edge to any cloud.

