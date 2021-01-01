NVIDIA Maxine SDK - Early Access Program
This is an early access program available to a limited number of applicants based on use case/deployment infrastructure fit. Please kindly note, we require a mutual NDA to be executed before granting access to participate in the Maxine Early Access Program, and we require the application to be under your organization's email domain.
The Maxine Early Access Program is best suited for application developers from the following segments:
- Providers of video conferencing, unified communications services or communications platforms
- Providers of video streaming platforms or content delivery platforms
- Application developers or content creators who would like to use SDKs to integrate with client side applications
- Or generally, if you'd like to integrate Maxine features into your backend infrastructure or client side software applications
Please apply to become a member of the program by checking the license agreement box below, then clicking the “Join now” button and completing the form. Note that you must be a registered NVIDIA developer in order to join the program.
This early access program includes the following Maxine SDKs:
- Augmented Reality SDK (Linux)
- Audio SDK including new feature Speaker Focus (Windows)
- Audio SDK including new feature Speaker Focus (Linux)
Maxine Microservices Early Access
If you’re looking for the Maxine Microservices Early Access Program click here.