Linux Graphics Debugger 2.3 - New Features
Graphics Debugger Range Profiler
Pixel History showing attribute changes by contributing draw calls
NVIDIA® Linux Graphics Debugger’s latest version is now available with these features and improvements:
v2.3 Features and Improvements:
- Vulkan 1.0 support for the GPU Frame Debugger
- Pixel History allows you to analyze every event that contributes to the final rendered pixel
- Range Profiler performance and accuracy enhancements, providing improved instant GPU throughput analysis
- Volta GPU support for the GPU Frame Debugger, Performance Dashboard, and Range Profiler
- Centos 7.4 support added
v2.2 Features and Improvements:
- Visualize draw call batching efficiency using the new Batch Histogram View
- View query object results and conditional rendering results in the API Inspector View
- Enhanced visual experience with new Color Theme and timeline unit selection support
- Improved Frame Capture Serialization with new options
- New Insert Clear command on the Target View helps visually isolate the event actions that follow
- Visualize host or client side memory modifications in the Events view
- Logging of all unsupported functions encountered
- Improved shader performance when large amount of sampler and uniforms are used
- More robust remote debugging with improved SSH connection
v2.1 Features and Improvements:
- Support for Fedora 25 (x64 only)
- Fixes:
- Deadlock when debugging multithreaded rendering applications
- Crash when UE4 applications exit
- Bug when “Null fragment test” when program pipeline is used
- Issues with “Linked Programs View”
v2.0 Features and Improvements:
- Frame debugging and profiling can be done on the latest Pascal family of GPUs (Requires a Linux driver version > 370.00)
-
The Range Profiler is a powerful new view for determining how your application utilizes the GPU
- All new performance library for improved GPU instrumentation as well as collection speed and accuracy
- Improved data mining allowing the user to construct ranges from sections of the scene based on predefined or user-defined criteria
- Elapsed GPU time is reported for each range, as well as hardware statistics detailing how efficiently the GPU was used
- Added new Disable Depth Test and Disable Cull Face performance tests
- Better support for GL_ARB_draw_indirect, GL_ARB_multi_draw_indirect, and other extensions
- Improved Resources View UI, including side by side selection and resource inspection
- Improved the Geometry View with powerful visualization capabilities and automated detection of vertex buffer data errors
- Added Issues column to the Events View to point out potential bugs and performance issues, correlated to the event stream
- Frame Debugger now has a Capture Next Frame feature to help track down intermittent issues
- Users can now retry capture if unsupported OpenGL operations are encountered
For a complete overview of all Linux Graphics Debugger features and access to resources, please visit the main Linux Graphics Debugger page.
Register for free access to latest Linux Graphics Debugger releases.