The NVIDIA HPC SDK includes the compilers, libraries, and software tools essential to maximizing developer productivity and the performance and portability of high-performance computing (HPC) applications.
Existing PGI customers with a for-free license can reach out via the Contact Us for download access and license administration needs. Customers with a technical support license can use the form for technical support requests until the end of their term.
To contact PGI Support, click “Category” and choose “PGI Support”
Get started with the NVIDIA HPC SDK.