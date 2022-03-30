JetPack 5.0 EA Partners Home Page

Thank you for participating in JetPack 5.0 Early Access.

JetPack 5.0 EA supports Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, Jetson AGX Xavier series and Jetson Xavier NX series commercial modules.

JetPack 5.0 Developer Preview Public release is targeted for March 30th 2022. We recommend you to stop using this EA and instead use JetPack 5.0 Developer Preview as soon as we release it and we will be able to support you on the developer preview release.

Highlights include:

Support for Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit

Emulation support to emulate performance on Jetson Orin NX 16GB

L4T 34.0.1 LTS Kernel 5.10 Ubuntu 20.04 based reference file system UEFI based bootloader

CUDA 11.4

TensorRT 8.4

CUDNN 8.3

VPI 2.0

Please note that this release is an early access quality and known issues and possible workaround are captured in the release notes attached below.

Please also refer to release notes on steps to compile Kernel, migration guide for camera drivers, and so on.

Please follow the instructions below to download and install JetPack 5.0 EA.

Download the NVIDIA SDK Manager from the link below Install SDK Manager using these instructions Start SDK Manager and log in with your NVIDIA Developer credentials JetPack 5.0 EA will be available to download and flash through SDK Manager

Assets for JetPack 5.0 EA:

We have a private forum for support and discussion about JetPack 5.0 EA. To access: