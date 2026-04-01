NVIDIA Ising NVIDIA Ising is a model family, training framework, and cookbook for building and deploying AI for quantum computing. Leveraging NVIDIA Ising enables quantum computing experts to get the full value of state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology without requiring machine learning domain expertise. It solves existential blockers and scales useful quantum computing with the best classical computing has to offer. Explore ModelsSupport

NVIDIA Ising Models The NVIDIA Ising model family gives quantum computer builders, operators, and developers the AI tools required to scale devices to fault tolerance. Key challenges on that path include calibration and quantum error correction.



The new Ising vision language model for quantum calibration can be leveraged in an agentic workflow to automate quantum processor bring-up and retune calibration workflows.



Quantum error correction decoders need to be low latency while improving the logical error rate (LER) of the quantum processor they are connected to. Until now, machine learning pre-decoders capable of simultaneously reducing end-to-end latency, improving the LER, and scaling across both space and time to enable efficient lattice surgery operations have not been available. 3D CNN model architectures are key to supporting this capability, and NVIDIA Ising includes a fast, accurate model for SI1000 depolarizing noise models.

Ising Calibration 1 Calibration 1 is 3.27% better than Gemini 3.1 Pro, 9.68% better than Claude Opus 4.6, and 14.5% better than GPT 5.4. Experience the Model as NVIDIA NIM™ API Download the Model on Hugging Face Ising Decoder SurfaceCode 1 Fast Decoder SurfaceCode 1 Fast offers 2.5x faster latency and 1.1x higher accuracy than PyMatching for d=13, p=0.003. Download the Model on Hugging Face Ising Decoder SurfaceCode 1 Accurate Decoder SurfaceCode 1 Fast offers 2.3x faster latency and 1.5x higher accuracy than PyMatching for d=13, p=0.003. Download the Model on Hugging Face

Get Started With NVIDIA Ising Start deploying AI models for quantum computing workloads. Explore real-time inference and agentic workflows with real quantum computer data. Run a Quantum Calibration Agent Learn how to deploy a quantum calibration agent, input your experiment workflow, and let the agent manage the VLM to evaluate experimental results.

Review the Tutorial Train Real-Time Decoders In this self-paced tutorial, learn how to train a pre-decoder specific to your noise model, designed for real-time decoding workflows.

Review the Tutorial

NVIDIA Ising Learning Library

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