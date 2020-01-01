Isaac Gym - Download Archive
Isaac Gym is NVIDIA’s prototype physics simulation environment for end-to-end GPU accelerated reinforcement learning research.
Note: This is legacy software. Developers may download and continue to use it, but it is no longer supported. Please consider using Isaac Lab, an open-source lightweight and performance optimized application for robot learning built on the Isaac Sim platform.
Prerequisites
Ubuntu 18.04, or 20.04.
Python 3.6, 3.7, or 3.8
Minimum recommended NVIDIA driver version: 470.74 (470 or above required)
Minimum required hardware: NVIDIA Pascal or later GPU with at least 8gb of VRAM
Installation instructions can be found in the package in the docs folder - open docs/index.html to see more.
Isaac Gym - Ubuntu Linux 18.04 / 20.04 Preview 4 release
Major Updates:
- This release aligns the PhysX implementation in standalone Preview Isaac Gym with Omniverse Isaac Sim 2022.1 to simplify migration to Omniverse for RL workloads
- Added support for SDF collisions with a nut & bolt example
- Additional Factory RL samples available in the https://github.com/NVIDIA-Omniverse/IsaacGymEnvs repository.
- Enabled gyroscopic forces by default to improve simulation
- Allowing customizing rest_offset and contact_offset per asset and per individual shape.
- Added parsing of spherical (ball) joints support in URDF importer
- Various bug fixes for elastic collision behaviour, resetting fixed base actors, friction randomization, and friction mode settings