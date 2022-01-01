Isaac Gym features include:

Support for importing URDF and MJCF files with automatic convex decomposition of imported 3D meshes for physical simulation

GPU accelerated tensor API for evaluating environment state and applying actions

Support for a variety of environment sensors - position, velocity, force, torque, etc

Runtime domain randomization of physics parameters

Jacobian / inverse kinematics support

An initial release of tensor-based Gym APIs for GPU accelerated RL is now available as part of the NVIDIA Omniverse Isaac Sim 2022.1 robotics simulator. Work is ongoing to continue improving Omniverse Isaac Gym RL functionality.

Until Omniverse Isaac Gym functionality is feature complete, this standalone Isaac Gym Preview release will remain available to facilitate the work of researchers and academics who want to explore the potential of GPU-based reinforcement learning.